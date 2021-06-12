ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.06. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.