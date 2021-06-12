MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.14 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $42.53 million and $7.64 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,929,440 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

