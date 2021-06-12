MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 24.6% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $993,347.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00195900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01116813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.04 or 1.00304426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

