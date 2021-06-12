Maple Hits Market Cap of $6.12 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00027015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $149,453.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.