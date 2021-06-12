Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 39,000 Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,378,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,532,153.42.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 499,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$129,740.00.

Shares of TSG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 540,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.47.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

