Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00165044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00197254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01122959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,158.76 or 1.00302696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

