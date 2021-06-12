Marlin Tops One Day Volume of $7.81 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and $7.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

