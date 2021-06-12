Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $43,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 84.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,372.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

