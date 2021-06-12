Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

