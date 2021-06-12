Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.51% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $317,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $352.68. 237,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.32 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

