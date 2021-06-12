Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.32 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

