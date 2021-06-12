Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

