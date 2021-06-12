Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

DOOR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,115. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

