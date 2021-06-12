MASQ (MASQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,404.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $120,404.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

