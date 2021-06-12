Massnet (MASS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $23.03 million and $1.67 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00103809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,800,588 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

