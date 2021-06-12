Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMND stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.56. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.96.
About Mastermind
