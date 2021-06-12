Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $40,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after buying an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

