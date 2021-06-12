Matrix AI Network Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00455410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

