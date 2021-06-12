MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $629,923.67 and $31,585.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.21 or 0.99885190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00373905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00457647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.00831544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003502 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

