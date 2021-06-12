Maxcoin (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $373,579.95 and approximately $118.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,069.92 or 1.00900638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00372250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00460454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.19 or 0.00836955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00063967 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.