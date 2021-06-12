Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

