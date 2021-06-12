Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.14. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

