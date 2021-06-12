Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.14. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.