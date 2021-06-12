Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $63,869.39 and $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,070,000 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

