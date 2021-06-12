McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

