Mdex Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $884.32 million and approximately $60.85 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00172071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00195926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01119739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.11 or 0.99760940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,766,859 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.