Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the May 13th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $2.34 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

