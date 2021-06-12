Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

