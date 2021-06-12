MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. MediciNova shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 106,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

