MediShares Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $626,025.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

