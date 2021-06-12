Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

