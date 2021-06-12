MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEDH stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,916. MedX has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

