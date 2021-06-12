MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MEDH stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,916. MedX has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
MedX Company Profile
