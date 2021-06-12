megaBONK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,466.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $433,593.04 and $9,466.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.