Megacoin (MEC) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $368,578.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00457222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,528,985 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

