Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.68. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 4,007 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$450.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

