MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Point Break Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $19.40 on Friday, hitting $1,392.75. 485,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,730. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $869.23 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

