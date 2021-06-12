MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 5.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.37% of MercadoLibre worth $272,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,392.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,730. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $869.23 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

