Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $517.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

