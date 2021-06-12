Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.