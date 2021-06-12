Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Criteo worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $11,093,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $2,147,633. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

