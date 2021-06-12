Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

