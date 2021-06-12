Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.