Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,374 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

