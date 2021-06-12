Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 35,075 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

