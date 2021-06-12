Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 57,593 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.