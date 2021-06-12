Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

