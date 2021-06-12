Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

