Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 915.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.84 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

