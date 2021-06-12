Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

