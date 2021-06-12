Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ABB by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

