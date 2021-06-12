Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.36 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $126.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

